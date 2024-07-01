Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 25,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.13 on Monday, hitting $356.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,509. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $357.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.