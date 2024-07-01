Ark Price Hits $0.42 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $77.21 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,845,508 coins and its circulating supply is 181,845,536 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

