ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,248.5 days.

Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

