ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,248.5 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.
ASMPT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.