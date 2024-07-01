Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $205.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant Stock Down 0.6 %

Assurant stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 1-year low of $122.42 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

