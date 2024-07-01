Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 745,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:BMA traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.98. 447,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,016. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $20.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.46%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 123.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Macro

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.