Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. 3,926,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

