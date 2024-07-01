Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 40,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 244,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.63 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 43.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0531026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.