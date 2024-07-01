Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

