Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up to $912.50

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $912.50, but opened at $939.87. Biglari shares last traded at $939.87, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $976.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $904.38.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $79.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

