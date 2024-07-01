Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Up 0.9%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.60 ($45.81) and last traded at €42.60 ($45.81). Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($45.38).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.31.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.