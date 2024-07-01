BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $63,453.63 or 0.99998194 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $788.02 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,262.84766116 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

