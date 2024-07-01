Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTMWW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

