BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 270 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. 8,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,344. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

