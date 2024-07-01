BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BINC. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BINC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. 376,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,069. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

