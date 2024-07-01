BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 179181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
