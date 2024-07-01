BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 179181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

