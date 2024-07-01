BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CALY remained flat at $50.06 during trading on Monday. 12,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

