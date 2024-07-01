Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDEW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,270. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

