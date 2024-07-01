Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BOW) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Bowhead Specialty’s (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bowhead Specialty had issued 7,529,412 shares in its IPO on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $128,000,004 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE:BOW opened at $25.34 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

In other news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

