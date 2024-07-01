Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

BNRG stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.