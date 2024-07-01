Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
BNRG stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
About Brenmiller Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.