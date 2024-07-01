Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brera Price Performance

BREA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,738. Brera has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

