Brian Richard Hole Sells 293 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $20,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 100,764 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

WLFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $453.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLFC. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

