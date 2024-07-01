Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,339 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.37% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

