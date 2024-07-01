Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,656. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

