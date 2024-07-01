Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 588,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 670,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.