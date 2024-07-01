Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. 12,952,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

