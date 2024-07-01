Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,387 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.8% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.32. 844,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

