Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 182,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,897. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.