BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of BTSG opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

