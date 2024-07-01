Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $9.95

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.