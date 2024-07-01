Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $20.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $476.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.65.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.