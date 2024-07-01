Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 37.1 %

NASDAQ BROGW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,100. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

