BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 75.4 %

Shares of BFIIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

