BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Up 75.4 %
Shares of BFIIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About BurgerFi International
