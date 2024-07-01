Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Buys A$100,000.00 in Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYEGet Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 2,000,000 shares of Byron Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

