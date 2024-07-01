Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,534 shares of company stock worth $11,735,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.48. The company had a trading volume of 725,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,749. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

