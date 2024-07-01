Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in June

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
Shares of CFPZF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Canfor Company Profile
