Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in June

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFPZF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.