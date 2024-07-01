CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,408,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,595,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.31.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.