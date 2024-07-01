CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,408,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,595,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

