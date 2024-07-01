Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.58 billion and $247.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.42 or 0.05477405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00045333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,007,766,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,756,475,653 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

