Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of CDIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 70,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,471. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
