Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDIO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 70,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,471. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

