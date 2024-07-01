CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 220,900 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CareMax during the first quarter valued at $130,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 539,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 304,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,742. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($10.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.73) by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.56 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 79.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Analysts forecast that CareMax will post -23.93 EPS for the current year.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

