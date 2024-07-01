Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,882,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $9,882,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,997,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.29. 4,315,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,383. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

