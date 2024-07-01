CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 810,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

