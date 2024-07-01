CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,365,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,552,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 1,112,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

