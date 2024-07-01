CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,955 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 95.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $394,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 328,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,654. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

