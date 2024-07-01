Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.22), with a volume of 30374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.09).

Celtic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £165.67 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.76.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

