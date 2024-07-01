Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.