Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Centuri Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRI opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Centuri has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last 90 days.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

