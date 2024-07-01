CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.47 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.78%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

