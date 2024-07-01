Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.