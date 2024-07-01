Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 191,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHEK

Check-Cap Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHEK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. 53,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.