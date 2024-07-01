China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,933,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 23,958,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,222.2 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.76 on Monday. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

