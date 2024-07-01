China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,933,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 23,958,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,222.2 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.76 on Monday. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.
About China Construction Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.